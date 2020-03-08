Chicago Equity Partners LLC Invests $293,000 in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MYL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mylan by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mylan in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.37.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYL opened at $15.40 on Friday. Mylan NV has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 513.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.75.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

