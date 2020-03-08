Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 76.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 23,439 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,610,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Xencor by 121.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 53,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Xencor by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $31.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11. Xencor Inc has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Xencor had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xencor Inc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,467,944.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $5,010,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,013 shares of company stock worth $10,819,016. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

