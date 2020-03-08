Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 308.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,168,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 19,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $448,544.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,440.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 18,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $412,263.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,577 shares of company stock worth $1,522,059. 38.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSSC stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $361.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

