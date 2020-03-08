Chicago Equity Partners LLC Invests $278,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,515 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $236,439,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,766,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,346,803 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $346,623,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,157,065 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,599,000 after acquiring an additional 259,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 768,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,503,000 after acquiring an additional 169,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.91.

ADSK opened at $173.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.49. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 180.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.66. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

