Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Ducommun worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 539.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ducommun by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Ducommun during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ducommun during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $436,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

DCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

NYSE:DCO opened at $41.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.56. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The firm has a market cap of $509.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

