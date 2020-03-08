Barclays PLC Buys 9,177 Shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Mimecast worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter worth $49,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mimecast news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $132,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,626,665 shares in the company, valued at $81,105,516.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $5,772,730. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MIME has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $36.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.27, a PEG ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mimecast Ltd has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $54.57.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

