Barclays PLC Buys 10,634 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kodiak Sciences worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.91.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 71,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.56 per share, with a total value of $4,093,839.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of research firms have recently commented on KOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

