Barclays PLC Trims Stock Holdings in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 95.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 236,120 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,141,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,899,000 after buying an additional 117,412 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 458,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,737,000 after acquiring an additional 92,948 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 62.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 94,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $5,765,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 10.4% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,064,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total value of $1,555,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,605 shares in the company, valued at $126,936,651.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,819 shares of company stock worth $4,770,938. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUBS stock opened at $165.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.43 and a beta of 1.39. HubSpot Inc has a 1 year low of $137.30 and a 1 year high of $207.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.03.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target (up previously from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.18.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.