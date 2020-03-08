Barclays PLC Buys 59,544 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 195.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,544 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,904.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRNA. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas Fambrough sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $2,069,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 11,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $262,702.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 169,360 shares of company stock worth $3,969,701 over the last ninety days. 21.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $19.70 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.37.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 503.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

