Barclays PLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,957 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

GCP opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.84 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.50%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

