Barclays PLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,569,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 11.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 300,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,813,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 174,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $65.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.87. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $147.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

MGRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $117,640.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

