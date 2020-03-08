Barclays PLC Sells 3,943 Shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DENN. FMR LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 35,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95. Denny’s Corp has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $866.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.24.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denny’s Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $680,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DENN. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Maxim Group upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

