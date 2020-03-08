Barclays PLC Sells 3,943 Shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DENN. FMR LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 35,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ DENN opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95. Denny’s Corp has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $866.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.24.
In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $680,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on DENN. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Maxim Group upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.
Denny’s Company Profile
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.
