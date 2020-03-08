Barclays PLC Sells 179,166 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,166 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,344 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 31.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 45,053 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 78.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush downgraded Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

SMAR opened at $43.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.01 and a beta of 1.76. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $43.93.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $132,578.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $1,942,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,893,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,341 shares of company stock valued at $14,553,898. 24.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.