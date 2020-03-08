Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Koppers worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Koppers by 612.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Koppers from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Koppers from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.67 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

