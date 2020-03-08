Barclays PLC Purchases 24,865 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,404 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,865 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 22.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,019 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,419,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,640,000 after acquiring an additional 296,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $373,700 over the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.