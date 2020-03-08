Barclays PLC Sells 2,140 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 496.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,677,000 after purchasing an additional 758,042 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,608,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,434,000 after purchasing an additional 281,008 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 111,827 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCPH. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.07.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher John Morl sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $99,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $99,033. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia L. Allen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,981 in the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $52.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.09. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $71.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

