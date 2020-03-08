Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 99,831 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 608.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 744.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $136,974.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $309,138.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,855.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,122 shares of company stock worth $1,135,631. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $45.66 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.76. The firm has a market cap of $900.65 million, a PE ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.13.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCMD. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chicago Equity Partners LLC Reduces Position in Collectors Universe, Inc.
Chicago Equity Partners LLC Reduces Position in Collectors Universe, Inc.
Chicago Equity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Simulations Plus, Inc.
Chicago Equity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Simulations Plus, Inc.
Chicago Equity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive
Chicago Equity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive
Chicago Equity Partners LLC Takes $273,000 Position in Signet Jewelers Ltd.
Chicago Equity Partners LLC Takes $273,000 Position in Signet Jewelers Ltd.
Chicago Equity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 14,235 Health Insurance Innovations Inc
Chicago Equity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 14,235 Health Insurance Innovations Inc
Chicago Equity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc.
Chicago Equity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report