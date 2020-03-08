Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 99,831 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 608.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 744.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $136,974.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $309,138.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,855.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,122 shares of company stock worth $1,135,631. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $45.66 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.76. The firm has a market cap of $900.65 million, a PE ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.13.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCMD. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

