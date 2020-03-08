Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,907 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,245,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after buying an additional 65,797 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 228,320 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 949,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,882,000 after purchasing an additional 290,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 497,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 228,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of CENTA opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.26. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.