Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 5,045 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 840,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 197,986 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 874,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 137,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 228,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 60,143 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFM stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.99.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

