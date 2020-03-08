Chicago Equity Partners LLC Acquires New Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in AAR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of AAR by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AAR by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIR. ValuEngine lowered AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $798,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,380,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $444,014.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,075.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,560 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

AAR stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 363.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.16 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.