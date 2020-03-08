Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 143,624 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,624 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth about $912,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Zynga by 21.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,694,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 300,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Zynga by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,625 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $97,031.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,331.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $36,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,633. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,204,118 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,579 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZNGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

ZNGA opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.50, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. Zynga Inc has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

