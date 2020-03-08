Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from to in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Hasbro from to in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.82.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $72.75 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $70.93 and a one year high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

