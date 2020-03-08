Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,359 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in HMS were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMSY. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HMS in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in HMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in HMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HMS alerts:

NASDAQ HMSY opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). HMS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. HMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HMSY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of HMS from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.32.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.