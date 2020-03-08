Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,290 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JWN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,040,000 after acquiring an additional 543,917 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,478,000 after purchasing an additional 517,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,441,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,998,000 after purchasing an additional 52,807 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,031,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,201,000 after purchasing an additional 113,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 863,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,354,000 after purchasing an additional 160,313 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $692,190.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,613.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

JWN opened at $29.04 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

