Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Holdings Lowered by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,880 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Regency Centers by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REG. Morgan Stanley cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE REG opened at $60.44 on Friday. Regency Centers Corp has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.74.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

