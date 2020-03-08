Chicago Equity Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,553,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,378 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,093,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,945 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,086,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,496,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,934,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 218,312 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,732,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 91,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Williams Capital started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Shares of MRO opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.47. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

