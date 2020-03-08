Chicago Equity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 13,849 Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCB. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific City Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific City Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pacific City Financial by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Pacific City Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Pacific City Financial by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PCB opened at $12.48 on Friday. Pacific City Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Pacific City Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

In other news, Director Don Rhee purchased 50,025 shares of Pacific City Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $765,382.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pacific City Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

