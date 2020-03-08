Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 4,700 Shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Model N in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Model N by 33.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the third quarter valued at $344,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MODN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Model N in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of MODN opened at $27.29 on Friday. Model N Inc has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $931.03 million, a PE ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.23. Model N had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Model N Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, CFO David Barter sold 2,377 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $78,512.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,134,149.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 7,788 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $257,237.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,506,990.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $355,073. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

