Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRI. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Herc by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Herc stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $944.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.36). Herc had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

