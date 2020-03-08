Mackay Shields LLC Sells 200,080 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200,080 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arconic by 147.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Arconic by 813.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. Arconic Inc has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Arconic’s payout ratio is presently 3.79%.

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARNC shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research cut shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.