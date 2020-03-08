Chicago Equity Partners LLC Invests $241,000 in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at $662,260,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $468,450,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $268,503,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $77,937,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $70,499,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $18.68 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.06.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

