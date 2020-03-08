Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,378,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Loews by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 488,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after buying an additional 128,515 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 378,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after acquiring an additional 107,013 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Loews by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 148,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 101,268 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 909,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,752,000 after acquiring an additional 83,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on L shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $56.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.00%.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $972,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $791,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $319,625.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,661 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,534 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

