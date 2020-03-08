Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Seneca Foods worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

SENEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

In other news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 1,000 shares of Seneca Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,544.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.32. Seneca Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $326.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.13.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

