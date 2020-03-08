Mackay Shields LLC Sells 35,000 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.22% of Preferred Bank worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFBC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

PFBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average of $55.60. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $748.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.