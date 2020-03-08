Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.08% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 948.0% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 834,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 754,706 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,187,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,738,000 after buying an additional 188,797 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 212,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 139,380 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 172,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 93,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,198,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,908,000 after acquiring an additional 87,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.56.

Shares of RARE opened at $50.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 388.30%. The firm had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

