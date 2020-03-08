SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Position Reduced by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,038 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,777,000 after buying an additional 36,742 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 536,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,737,000 after acquiring an additional 217,141 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,273,000 after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 298,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,007,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $44,636.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,877.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,094. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $174.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $169.24 and a 52-week high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

