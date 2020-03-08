Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $216,000 Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

EL opened at $191.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.79. The firm has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $154.16 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.70.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.