Chicago Equity Partners LLC Invests $217,000 in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 67,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $6,574,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,662,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,086,000 after buying an additional 299,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the period.

Shares of FND opened at $52.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $62.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $659,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,623.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

