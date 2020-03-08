Chicago Equity Partners LLC Takes Position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,185 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aecom by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 279,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 60,342 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter worth about $1,380,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Aecom by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aecom during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aecom during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aecom alerts:

In other news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $1,308,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ACM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Aecom from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Aecom stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Aecom has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $52.40.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.