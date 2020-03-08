Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 1,655 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in FMC by 3.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in FMC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in FMC by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in FMC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 402,288 shares of company stock valued at $40,214,179. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. SpareBank 1 Markets AS boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from to in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

Shares of FMC opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $70.62 and a 52 week high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

