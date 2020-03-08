Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNT. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,065,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,969,000 after acquiring an additional 696,570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,240,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,701,000 after purchasing an additional 62,314 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,864,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,486,000 after purchasing an additional 589,067 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 97.1% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,858,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,560 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

NYSE:LNT opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.39. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

