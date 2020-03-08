Mackay Shields LLC Trims Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 429,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,699,000 after buying an additional 42,429 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 424,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,747,000 after acquiring an additional 88,171 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 405,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,631,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 4,311.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 306,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,150,000 after acquiring an additional 299,754 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,168.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $115.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.44. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.90 and a 12-month high of $170.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on URI. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

