Chicago Equity Partners LLC Invests $240,000 in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Olympic Steel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Shares of ZEUS opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.60 million, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $18.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.