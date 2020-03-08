Chicago Equity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,712,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,110,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Balchem by 21.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Balchem by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Balchem by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $95.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $82.33 and a 1-year high of $113.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.55 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.