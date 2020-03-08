Chicago Equity Partners LLC Takes Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,775 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $42,291,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 693.8% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 546,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,789,000 after buying an additional 477,226 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,209,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 242.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 303,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $18,058,000 after buying an additional 214,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 849,962 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,573,000 after buying an additional 188,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $302,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,720. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

STX opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.00. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STX. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.29.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

