Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 6,200 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSRR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 33,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2,290.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of BSRR opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.98. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $30.15.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

