Barclays PLC Buys 12,081 Shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,820 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Independent Bank Group worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 46,972 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter worth $558,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.72 per share, for a total transaction of $268,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,955.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.86 per share, with a total value of $143,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,801.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $533,026. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.99 and a 12 month high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

