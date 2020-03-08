Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 18,514 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,514 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Copart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,613,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,357,000 after buying an additional 303,938 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Copart by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,729,000 after acquiring an additional 196,523 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 693,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 370.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 492,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,945,497. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $80.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.97. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $104.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.74.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.