Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 210.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 42,322 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.32% of Innophos worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPHS. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Innophos by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Innophos by 471.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Innophos during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innophos by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Innophos by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John M. Steitz sold 12,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $402,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,761.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPHS. ValuEngine upgraded Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Innophos stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Innophos Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

