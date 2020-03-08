Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 94,962 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 94,962 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $204,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,923,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,499,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

NYSE:MA opened at $287.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $292.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.00. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $215.93 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

